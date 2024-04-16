Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader [Image 5 of 5]

    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment stand in formation during the unit's change of command ceremony at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp took command of the Southern Oregon-based battalion from Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter during the traditional military ceremony.
    (Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 07:22
    Location: ORCHARD, ID, US
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    1-186 IN BN CoC

