Members of the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment stand in formation during the unit's change of command ceremony at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp took command of the Southern Oregon-based battalion from Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter during the traditional military ceremony.

(Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 07:22 Photo ID: 8352799 VIRIN: 240420-Z-ZJ128-1005 Resolution: 8640x4864 Size: 8.28 MB Location: ORCHARD, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.