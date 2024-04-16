Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

Members of the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment stand in formation during the unit's change of command ceremony at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp took command of the Southern Oregon-based battalion from Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter during the traditional military ceremony.
(Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
