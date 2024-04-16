Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Todd Plimpton presents a gift to Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter on behalf of the Guardian Regimental Association during the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment's change of command ceremony on April 20, 2024, at Orchard Combat Training Center. Plimpton honored Carpenter's "hard work and leadership" while commanding the Southern Oregon-based battalion for the past two years.

(Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024