Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader [Image 3 of 5]

    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Peter Helzer, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, incoming commander of the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, during a change of command ceremony Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. Rapp took command from Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter, who led the Southern Oregon-based battalion for the past two years.
    (Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 07:22
    Photo ID: 8352797
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 5476x6664
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: ORCHARD, ID, US
    Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader
    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader
    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader
    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader
    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    1-186 IN BN CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT