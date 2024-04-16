Col. Peter Helzer, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, incoming commander of the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, during a change of command ceremony Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. Rapp took command from Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter, who led the Southern Oregon-based battalion for the past two years.
(Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 07:22
|Photo ID:
|8352797
|VIRIN:
|240420-Z-ZJ128-1003
|Resolution:
|5476x6664
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Hometown:
|MEDFORD, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
