Command of Southern Oregon's 'Guardian' Battalion Passes to New Leader

Col. Peter Helzer, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, incoming commander of the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, during a change of command ceremony Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. Rapp took command from Lt. Col. Jared Carpenter, who led the Southern Oregon-based battalion for the past two years.

(Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024