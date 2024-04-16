Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists

Cmdr. John Bing, executive officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain presided over the event in honor of Capt. James Shelton, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Navy Reserve HQ who will have served 31 years at the end of his assignment. Bing praised Shelton’s performance and accomplishments during his time as commanding officer. The reserve team trains and executes with six specialties within the command: contracting, operations, warehousing, transportation, hazardous materials, and postal. The team also conducts on-site annual trainings to various commands worldwide, including supporting missions in: Bahrain, Djibouti, Germany, and Scotland.

