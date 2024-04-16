Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists [Image 1 of 2]

    Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Cmdr. John Bing, executive officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain presided over the event in honor of Capt. James Shelton, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Navy Reserve HQ who will have served 31 years at the end of his assignment. Bing praised Shelton’s performance and accomplishments during his time as commanding officer. The reserve team trains and executes with six specialties within the command: contracting, operations, warehousing, transportation, hazardous materials, and postal. The team also conducts on-site annual trainings to various commands worldwide, including supporting missions in: Bahrain, Djibouti, Germany, and Scotland.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 02:29
    This work, Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists [Image 2 of 2], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

