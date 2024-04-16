Building a strong partnership between the active and reserve components is vital to mission effectiveness. By conducting training in jobs within our six specialties, the reserve unit ensures personnel mobilization readiness is seamless. Under the command of Capt. Shelton, there have been many great contributions to the mission. Since 2023, there were 717 days of boots on ground reserve support for NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Headquarters. This collaborative exchange fosters a more unified and effective force, ensuring both sides are better equipped to achieve shared objectives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 02:29 Photo ID: 8352766 VIRIN: 240316-N-N1901-1001 Resolution: 2476x2447 Size: 826.34 KB Location: GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists [Image 2 of 2], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.