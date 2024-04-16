Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Building a strong partnership between the active and reserve components is vital to mission effectiveness. By conducting training in jobs within our six specialties, the reserve unit ensures personnel mobilization readiness is seamless. Under the command of Capt. Shelton, there have been many great contributions to the mission. Since 2023, there were 717 days of boots on ground reserve support for NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Headquarters. This collaborative exchange fosters a more unified and effective force, ensuring both sides are better equipped to achieve shared objectives.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 02:29
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists [Image 2 of 2], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

