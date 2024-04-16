Retirement Ceremony Ushers Collaborative Support Between Active Duty and Reservists

Photo By Margaret Algarin | Building a strong partnership between the active and reserve components is vital to...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | Building a strong partnership between the active and reserve components is vital to mission effectiveness. By conducting training in jobs within our six specialties, the reserve unit ensures personnel mobilization readiness is seamless. Under the command of Capt. Shelton, there have been many great contributions to the mission. Since 2023, there were 717 days of boots on ground reserve support for NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Headquarters. This collaborative exchange fosters a more unified and effective force, ensuring both sides are better equipped to achieve shared objectives. see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, GA – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Navy Reserve Headquarters (HQ) held a retirement ceremony at Naval Reserve Center (NRC) on Joint Base Dobbins in Marietta, GA, 15-17 March. Cmdr. John Bing, executive officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain presided over the event in honor of Capt. James Shelton, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Navy Reserve HQ who will have served 31 years at the end of his assignment.



Shelton began his impressive navy career in the Corps of Cadets Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps at Texas A&M University where he earned a Biomedical Science degree in 1993. After his commissioning, he attended the Navy Supply Corps School which launched his journey of nine years active duty and 22 years reserve component.



Bing praised Shelton’s performance and accomplishments during his time as commanding officer. The reserve team trains and executes with six specialties within the command: contracting, operations, warehousing, transportation, hazardous materials, and postal. The team also conducts on-site annual trainings to various commands worldwide, including supporting missions in: Bahrain, Djibouti, Germany, and Scotland.



“I have personally seen Capt. Shelton emphasize the importance of mission readiness to support the warfighter by making sure his team is ready physically and mentally, fully trained, and ready to deploy when called upon,” said Bing.



While talking about their shared experiences, guest speaker Rear Adm. (ret) Sean Crean said, “[Capt. Shelton’s] personal decorations are a tribute to his leadership and achievements. He was given the privilege to lead seven commands not because he was lucky. He was given this privilege because navy leadership knew they could trust his character and his judgement, and he gave them the confidence that the men and women placed under his leadership could be in no better hands.”



In conjunction with the retirement festivities, NRC FLC Atlanta and NRC FLC Atlanta Detachment Washington, D.C. conducted a "Battle Assembly" Exercise which takes place in person and virtually during the drill weekend.

