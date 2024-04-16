An Australian Army Soldier with 1st Brigade gives a safety brief to event participants alongside U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 before a race during a Run Army Australia event East Point Reserve, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 21, 2024. The Run Army Australia 5k and 10k fun run was held to promote health, fitness and wellbeing through a running support program. MRF-D Marines participated in the event to build relations with the community and strengthen the Australian-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 02:31 Photo ID: 8352693 VIRIN: 240421-M-IP954-1040 Resolution: 6741x4496 Size: 3.42 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in Run Army Australia 5k, 10k [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.