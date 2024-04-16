Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in Run Army Australia 5k, 10k [Image 6 of 8]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in Run Army Australia 5k, 10k

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Australian Army Soldiers with 1st Brigade and Darwin locals, participate in a Run Army Australia event at East Point Reserve, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 21, 2024. The Run Army Australia 5k and 10k fun run was held to promote health, fitness and wellbeing through a running support program. MRF-D Marines participated in the event to build relations with the community and strengthen the Australian-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8352691
    VIRIN: 240421-M-IP954-1072
    Resolution: 5814x3878
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in Run Army Australia 5k, 10k [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Australian Defense Force
    Allies
    Marines
    MRF-D 24.3
    Run Army

