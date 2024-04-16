MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in Run Army Australia 5k, 10k

Australian Army Brigadier Douglas Pashley, the commander of 1st Brigade, center, poses for a photo with U.S Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, after a Run Army Australia event at East Point Reserve, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 21, 2024. The Run Army Australia 5k and 10k fun run was held to promote health, fitness and wellbeing through a running support program. MRF-D Marines participated in the event to build relations with the community and strengthen the Australian-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

