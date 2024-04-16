Philippine and U.S. service members pose for a photograph with religious leaders, Ilocos Norte residents, Davila Elementary School and Nagabungan Elementary School faculty, staff, and students during a ‘Bundles of Joy’ event held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 20, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of televisions, laptops, printers, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and faculty of Davila Elementary School and Nagabungan Elementary School. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 01:34 Photo ID: 8352680 VIRIN: 240420-M-FP389-1944 Resolution: 5107x3405 Size: 14.22 MB Location: PASUQUIN, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.