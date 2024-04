Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Tucker Saab, a religious program specialist with the Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, documents a performance by the students of Nagabungan Elementary School during a ‘Bundles of Joy’ event held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 20, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of televisions, laptops, printers, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and faculty of Davila Elementary School and Nagabungan Elementary School. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.



