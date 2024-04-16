Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery [Image 6 of 11]

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery

    PASUQUIN, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Carmen A. Erum, the school head of Nagabungan Elementary School, speaks during a ‘Bundles of Joy’ event held before Exercise Balikatan 24 at Davila Elementary School in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, April 20, 2024. The ‘Bundle of Joy’ delivery consisted of televisions, laptops, printers, and school supplies to improve the learning environment for students, staff, and faculty of Davila Elementary School and Nagabungan Elementary School. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8352675
    VIRIN: 240420-M-FP389-1582
    Resolution: 5980x3987
    Size: 15.5 MB
    Location: PASUQUIN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery
    Balikatan 24: Davila Elementary School Bundle of Joy Delivery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    US Navy
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT