State Army Aviation Officer Col. Matt Jonkey discusses the addition of the Chinook Static Display to the Mustang 22 Memorial on Monday, April 15, in Reno, Nevada. Jonkey was deployed with D Company in 2005 when Mustang 22 was shot down in Zabul Province, Afghanistan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 21:44 Photo ID: 8352589 VIRIN: 240415-Z-KL044-1050 Resolution: 2848x2000 Size: 2.46 MB Location: RENO-STEAD, NV, US Hometown: RENO-STEAD, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Army Guard Chinook helicopter set for display [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.