Nevada Army Guard Chinook helicopter set for display

State Army Aviation Officer Col. Matt Jonkey discusses the addition of the Chinook Static Display to the Mustang 22 Memorial on Monday, April 15, in Reno, Nevada. Jonkey was deployed with D Company in 2005 when Mustang 22 was shot down in Zabul Province, Afghanistan.
Construction begins on Chinook helicopter display addition to somber Mustang 22 Memorial
