Recently repainted and refurbished Nevada Army Guard CH-47D Chinook helicopter Tail No. 200 is set to become the Chinook static display addition to the Mustang 22 Memorial located at 22000 Army Aviation Drive in Reno.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8352584
|VIRIN:
|240415-Z-KL044-1020
|Resolution:
|960x696
|Size:
|552.7 KB
|Location:
|RENO STEAD, NV, US
|Hometown:
|RENO-STEAD, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Army Guard Chinook helicopter set for display [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Construction begins on Chinook helicopter display addition to somber Mustang 22 Memorial
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT