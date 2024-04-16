Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Army Guard Chinook helicopter set for display [Image 2 of 3]

    RENO STEAD, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Recently repainted and refurbished Nevada Army Guard CH-47D Chinook helicopter Tail No. 200 is set to become the Chinook static display addition to the Mustang 22 Memorial located at 22000 Army Aviation Drive in Reno.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 21:44
    Location: RENO STEAD, NV, US
