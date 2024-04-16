New Chinook display destined for Mustang 22 memorial in Reno, Nev.

The Chinook helicopter display addition for the Mustang 22 Memorial, as shown in this artist’s rendering, will display Nevada Army Guard CH-47D Chinook Tail No. 200 in an aft-gear landing position. The position is often used in combat zones for the quick insertion of troops onto the battle zone.

