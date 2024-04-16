Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Celebration of Life for Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. [Image 8 of 11]

    The Celebration of Life for Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Justin Wright 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment render military honors to lifelong Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. attend a celebration of life service at Fort Moore, Ga. Apr. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Justin Wright)

    This work, The Celebration of Life for Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Justin Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

