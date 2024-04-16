The Celebration of Life for Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 75th Ranger Regiment, awaits the arrival of Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.’s family during a celebration of life ceremony at Fort Moore, Ga. Apr. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Justin Wright)
