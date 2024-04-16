Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 18:47 Photo ID: 8352439 VIRIN: 240420-A-OM209-8181 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.72 MB Location: GA, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Celebration of Life for Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Justin Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.