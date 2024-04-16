Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, speaks with children attending the Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival in San Antonio, Texas, Apr. 20, 2024. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes

events that showcase San Antonio’s rich multicultural heritage and military appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US