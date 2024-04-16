Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival

“Fort Sam’s Own” 323d Army Rock Band performs with great skill during a Chaparrel festival in San Antonio, Texas, on Apr. 20, 2024. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich multicultural heritage and military appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)
