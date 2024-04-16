Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival [Image 3 of 7]

    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kayla Winslow, vocalist for the 323d U.S. Army Band, performs with great skill during the Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival in San Antonio, Texas, on Apr. 20, 2024. Fiesta is known as the “Party with a Purpose” and includes events that showcase San Antonio’s rich multicultural heritage and military appreciation with parades, festivals, exhibits, athletic activities, music, dancing, and food. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8352434
    VIRIN: 240420-A-KK901-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 938.94 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival
    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival
    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival
    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival
    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival
    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival
    Chaparrel Music and Heritage Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    FifthArmy
    StrengthoftheNation
    #Fiesta24 #VivaFiestaSA2024 #FiestaForAll2024 #VivaFiesta Army North

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT