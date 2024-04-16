Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Nate Watts Dedication [Image 7 of 9]

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Nate Watts Dedication

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The family of Nate Watts, former 437th Operations Support Squadron air field manager, take part in a dedication ceremony at the Charleston Airshow 2024 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. Watts was a valued member of the 437th OSS, and was posthumously honored during the dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 08:38
    Photo ID: 8352118
    VIRIN: 240419-F-HQ463-1134
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Airshow
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Heroes of Flight
    Charleston Airshow 2024
    Nate Watts Dedication

