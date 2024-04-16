Participants gather to watch the start of the airshow at the Charleston Airshow 2024 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8352112
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-HQ463-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x3365
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes of Flight Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
