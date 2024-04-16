Charleston Airshow 2024 Nate Watts Dedication

The family of Nate Watts, former 437th Operations Support Squadron air field manager, take part in a dedication ceremony at the Charleston Airshow 2024 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. Watts was a valued member of the 437th OSS, and was posthumously honored during the dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)
|04.19.2024
|04.20.2024 08:38
|8352115
|240419-F-HQ463-1113
|6048x4024
|9.64 MB
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|1
|0
