USS Mobile (LCS 26) Pulls into Singapore for Port Visit

240414-N-XF387-1074

SINGAPORE (April 14, 2024) Mineman 2nd Class Nicholas Cajigas, from Mansfield, Connecticut and attached to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), acts as look out during sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 Photo ID: 8351982 VIRIN: 240414-N-XF387-1074 Resolution: 5632x3754 Size: 1.67 MB Location: SG