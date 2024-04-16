240414-N-XF387-1089
SINGAPORE (April 14, 2024), Sailors attached to attached to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), lets down a ladder for a pilot to board Mobile during sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8351985
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Pulls into Singapore for Port Visit, by PO1 Liz Dunagan, identified by DVIDS
