    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Pulls into Singapore for Port Visit [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Pulls into Singapore for Port Visit

    SINGAPORE

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Liz Dunagan 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240414-N-XF387-1089
    SINGAPORE (April 14, 2024), Sailors attached to attached to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), lets down a ladder for a pilot to board Mobile during sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 03:09
    Photo ID: 8351985
    VIRIN: 240414-N-XF387-1089
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Pulls into Singapore for Port Visit [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Liz Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sea and Anchor
    Changi Naval Base
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS26
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

