U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Ortiz (left), 35th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, and Senior Airman Adam Garcia, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental specialist pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. In addition to aircrew, Red Flag-Alaska provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel to support large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 21:15
|Photo ID:
|8351715
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-CJ259-3009
|Resolution:
|4501x2995
|Size:
|993.13 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patches of Red Flag [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
