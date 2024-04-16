Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patches of Red Flag [Image 2 of 2]

    Patches of Red Flag

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Ortiz (left), 35th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, and Senior Airman Adam Garcia, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental specialist pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. In addition to aircrew, Red Flag-Alaska provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel to support large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    RedFlagAlaska
    RFA24

