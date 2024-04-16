U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Ortiz (left), 35th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, and Senior Airman Adam Garcia, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental specialist pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. In addition to aircrew, Red Flag-Alaska provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel to support large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8351715 VIRIN: 240419-F-CJ259-3009 Resolution: 4501x2995 Size: 993.13 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patches of Red Flag [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.