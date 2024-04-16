Patches of Red Flag

Italian Air Force service members pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
