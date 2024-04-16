Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patches of Red Flag [Image 1 of 2]

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Italian Air Force service members pose for a photo during Red Flag-Alaska 24-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 19, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    RedFlagAlaska
    RFA24

