    SECNAV Meets with NAVSEA [Image 3 of 3]

    SECNAV Meets with NAVSEA

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Bennett 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    BALTIMORE– Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) members after assessing the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site, April 19, 2024. Secretary Del Toro visited NAVSEA and the established Unified Command (UC) while overseeing aligned Navy equities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:05
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
