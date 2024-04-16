BALTIMORE– Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) members after assessing the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site, April 19, 2024. Secretary Del Toro visited NAVSEA and the established Unified Command (UC) while overseeing aligned Navy equities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8351473
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-OF444-2108
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Meets with NAVSEA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT