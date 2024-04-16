SECNAV Meets with NAVSEA

BALTIMORE– Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) members after assessing the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site, April 19, 2024. Secretary Del Toro visited NAVSEA and the established Unified Command (UC) while overseeing aligned Navy equities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV/Released)

