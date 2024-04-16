Commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, and 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Levares J. Jackson Sr., and Lt. Gen. (Retired) Mike Lundy and his wife Paula Lundy honor the nation's flag at a change of command ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas, April 18. The ceremony commemorates the service of the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Erin Braswell, and welcomes the incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jason Kowrach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8351056 VIRIN: 240417-Z-WV576-1293 Resolution: 3229x3177 Size: 952.54 KB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Lieutenant General Visits 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.