Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Salute Troopers of 3-227th Combat Aviation Battalion [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Salute Troopers of 3-227th Combat Aviation Battalion

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Leaders from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division inspect the Troopers of 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division during a battalion change of command ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas, April 18. The ceremony commemorates the service of the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Erin Braswell, and welcomes the incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jason Kowrach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8350997
    VIRIN: 240417-Z-WV576-1221
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Salute Troopers of 3-227th Combat Aviation Battalion [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Salute Troopers of 3-227th Combat Aviation Battalion
    1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Raise Sabers in Salute during Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Retired Lieutenant General Visits 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Cooper Field
    1st cavalry aviation brigade
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT