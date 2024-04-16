Leaders from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division inspect the Troopers of 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division during a battalion change of command ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas, April 18. The ceremony commemorates the service of the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Erin Braswell, and welcomes the incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jason Kowrach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8350997 VIRIN: 240417-Z-WV576-1221 Resolution: 5168x3448 Size: 2.15 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Salute Troopers of 3-227th Combat Aviation Battalion [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.