    1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Raise Sabers in Salute during Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Cavalry Aviation Leaders Raise Sabers in Salute during Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Leaders from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division raise their sabers in salute during the battalion change of command ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, Texas, April 18. The ceremony commemorates the service of the outgoing battalion commander, Lt. Col. Erin Braswell, and welcomes the incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jason Kowrach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

