    Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship [Image 9 of 9]

    Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force soccer team coaches react to
    a play during the 2024 Armed Forces men’s soccer championship at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The coaches helped prepare their teams to compete in the annual Defense Department championship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8350989
    VIRIN: 240409-F-RI324-1011
    Resolution: 4267x2731
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force wins Armed Forces Men&rsquo;s Soccer championship

    Soccer
    Airforce
    2024 Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship

