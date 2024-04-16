Department of Defense referees prepare to start the 2024 Armed Forces men’s soccer championship game at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, April 9, 2024. Soccer matches can become heated between the two teams, so referees must be prepared to make accurate calls.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
This work, Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship
