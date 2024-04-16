U.S. Airmen congratulate their teammate after the 2024 Armed Forces men’s soccer championship at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, April 9, 2024. The Airman received an award for his outstanding dedication to his team after the championship game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8350985 VIRIN: 240409-F-RI324-1019 Resolution: 4385x3067 Size: 10.03 MB Location: ALBANY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force wins Armed Forces Men’s Soccer championship [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.