2024 Best Sapper Competition Opening Ceremony

1st Lt. Jared Dequenne, (2nd right) from High Point, North Carolina, and 1st Lt. Michael Kost, (3rd right) from Staten Island, New York, both Sapper platoon leaders from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division are introduced as Team 7 to compete in the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition opening ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 19, 2024.The Best Sapper Competition’s purpose is to not only determine the next “Best Sapper” team but to challenge and test the service members’ knowledge, physical prowess, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

