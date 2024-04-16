Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Sapper Competition Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    2024 Best Sapper Competition Opening Ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Juan Mendoza, (2nd right) from Miami, Florida, and Sgt. Larry Cole-Flaherty, (3rd right) from Sutter, California, a platoon sergeant and squad leader from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division are introduced as Team 46 to compete in the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition opening ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 19, 2024. The Best Sapper Competition’s purpose is to not only determine the next “Best Sapper” team but to challenge and test the service members’ knowledge, physical prowess, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Best Sapper Competition Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

