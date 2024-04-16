2024 Best Sapper Competition Opening Ceremony

Sgt. 1st Class Juan Mendoza, (2nd right) from Miami, Florida, and Sgt. Larry Cole-Flaherty, (3rd right) from Sutter, California, a platoon sergeant and squad leader from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division are introduced as Team 46 to compete in the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition opening ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 19, 2024. The Best Sapper Competition’s purpose is to not only determine the next “Best Sapper” team but to challenge and test the service members’ knowledge, physical prowess, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

