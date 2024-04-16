Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    496 ABS FSF taking care of Team Morón [Image 6 of 6]

    496 ABS FSF taking care of Team Morón

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alberto Mosqueda, 496th Air Base Squadron Services Flight contingency lodging noncommissioned officer in charge, introduces Kirsten Loutzenhiser, 496th ABS sexual assault response coordinator, during a newcomers brief at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. Loutzenhiser is the first permanent party SARC to be stationed at Morón AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

