U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alberto Mosqueda, 496th Air Base Squadron Services Flight contingency lodging noncommissioned officer in charge, hosts a monthly newcomers brief for new Airmen at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. Mosqueda discussed initiatives to help bring the community together with a wide range of activities like base events and group trips. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8350357
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-IB260-2046
|Resolution:
|4617x3072
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 496 ABS FSF taking care of Team Morón [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
