496 ABS FSF taking care of Team Morón

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Curry, 496th Air Base Squadron commander, greets new Airmen at a newcomers brief at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. Curry welcomed the Airmen and expressed his pride in the supportive community that Morón AB has built for its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

