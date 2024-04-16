A U.S. Air Force C130J-30 takes off from an unpaved runway as Distinguished Visitors (DV) look on during Sentry Storm 24 DV Day, April 17, 2024, at Camp Branch, Logan County, W.Va. Sentry Storm is an exercise staged at McLaughlin ANGB in Charleston, Camp Branch in Logan County, Shepherd Field in Martinsburg and in the skies over West Virginia, involving an estimated 500 personnel from the state’s Air and Army National Guard, partnering National Guard units form Kentucky, North Carolina, and Michigan, as well as Civil Air Patrol units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 08:40 Photo ID: 8349694 VIRIN: 240417-Z-LQ742-1052 Resolution: 5588x3725 Size: 5.73 MB Location: CAMP BRANCH, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentry Storm 24 DV Day [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.