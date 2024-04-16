Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of West Virginia National Guard, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ashley Groves, Director of Staff, Kentucky Air National Guard, during Sentry Storm 24 DV Day, April 17, 2024, at Camp Branch, Logan County, W.Va. SENTRY STORM focuses on the concepts and maneuvers necessary for agile combat employment (referred to as “ACE”) for dispersed operations in contested environments. ACE entails launching, recovering, and maintaining aircraft from challenging, even unlikely, operating locations rather than traditional main operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 08:40 Photo ID: 8349685 VIRIN: 240417-Z-LQ742-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.23 MB Location: CAMP BRANCH, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentry Storm 24 DV Day [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.