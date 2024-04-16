Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Storm 24 DV Day [Image 2 of 11]

    Sentry Storm 24 DV Day

    CAMP BRANCH, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General of West Virginia National Guard, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Ashley Groves, Director of Staff, Kentucky Air National Guard, during Sentry Storm 24 DV Day, April 17, 2024, at Camp Branch, Logan County, W.Va. SENTRY STORM focuses on the concepts and maneuvers necessary for agile combat employment (referred to as “ACE”) for dispersed operations in contested environments. ACE entails launching, recovering, and maintaining aircraft from challenging, even unlikely, operating locations rather than traditional main operating bases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8349685
    VIRIN: 240417-Z-LQ742-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: CAMP BRANCH, WV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

