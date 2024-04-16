Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Storm 24 DV Day [Image 1 of 11]

    Sentry Storm 24 DV Day

    CAMP BRANCH, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C130J-30 assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, takes off from an unpaved runway as Distinguished Visitors (DV) look on during Sentry Storm 24 DV Day, April 17, 2024, at Camp Branch, Logan County, W.Va. Sentry Storm is an exercise staged at McLaughlin ANGB in Charleston, Camp Branch in Logan County, Shepherd Field in Martinsburg and in the skies over West Virginia, involving an estimated 500 personnel from the state’s Air and Army National Guard, partnering National Guard units form Kentucky, North Carolina, and Michigan, as well as Civil Air Patrol units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8349684
    VIRIN: 240417-Z-LQ742-1004
    Resolution: 5829x3886
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP BRANCH, WV, US
    This work, Sentry Storm 24 DV Day [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sentry Storm
    130th AW

