NMCB 11 in Tunisia

BIZERTE, Tunisia (April 9, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 weld purlins onto a youth center construction project in Bizerte, Tunisia, April 9, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Tyler Gates)

