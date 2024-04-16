NMCB 11 in Tunisia

BIZERTE, Tunisia (March 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 apply stucco to a youth center construction project in Bizerte, Tunisia, March 21, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Tyler Gates)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 04:52
|Photo ID:
|8349514
|VIRIN:
|240321-N-OV581-1003
|Resolution:
|2371x3162
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
