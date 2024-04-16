Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 in Tunisia [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB 11 in Tunisia

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Gates 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    BIZERTE, Tunisia (March 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 apply stucco to a youth center construction project in Bizerte, Tunisia, March 21, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Tyler Gates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 04:52
    Photo ID: 8349515
    VIRIN: 240321-N-OV581-1004
    Resolution: 2085x2780
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: BIZERTE, TN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    seabees
    construction
    tunisia
    NMCB 11
    stucco

