RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient

Watch Manager (Blue Watch) Matt Thorpe, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, displays the 2024 Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 5, 2024. The trophy recognizes dedication to lifelong learning and mentorship of others. Thorpe is the first British Fire Officer to earn the official credential by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. He is also the first British peer reviewer and assessor in the United Kingdom, and the first British recipient –who is not a fire chief – to win the legacy award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

