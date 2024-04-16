RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient

Watch Manager (Blue Watch) Matt Thorpe, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Fire Officer, recently won the 2024 Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award. Presented by the Commission on Professional Credentialing, the award recognizes superior leadership and actions that have elevated the fire and emergency service profession. Thorpe is the first British recipient – and first who is not a fire chief – to win the legacy award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

