    RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Watch Manager (Blue Watch) Matt Thorpe, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Fire Officer, recently won the 2024 Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award. Presented by the Commission on Professional Credentialing, the award recognizes superior leadership and actions that have elevated the fire and emergency service profession. Thorpe is the first British recipient – and first who is not a fire chief – to win the legacy award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall firefighter becomes first British ‘Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award’ recipient [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Center for Public Safety Excellence
    RAF Mildenhall Fire & Emergency Services
    Ronny Jack Coleman Leadership Legacy Award
    Commission on Professional Credentialing

